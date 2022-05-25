Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Jordan on Grealish

When a video surfaced of Grealish seemingly criticising Almiron during Manchester City’s title celebrations, many Newcastle supporters leapt to the defence of the Paraguayan.

Many, including former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan, were quick to criticise Grealish for singling-out a fellow professional.

“There’s no problem with having banter with your own teammates, that’s absolutely fine.” Jordan said on TalkSport.

“If someone was to say he was taking the mickey out of Riyad Mahrez, then you’d say that was banter because they've got that rapport and relationship.“When you take it out of your domain and take it to another domain and pick out an individual player, single him out and ridicule him because you think you’re in a position to do so, where’s that going to end?

“Someone somewhere is going to say to you ‘by the way, who are you and what gives you the right to make that comparison? Why would you want to do it and where does your arrogance stop and intelligence begin?’”

Newcastle United and Arsenal have been linked with a summer move for Memphis Depay (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP)

“I’m sure he meant it tongue-in-cheek but obviously somewhere in the back of his mind he thinks that player [Almiron] isn’t very good.

“That’s his prerogative, but why does he need to do that to that player at that particular moment when Man City are celebrating their success?

“Why does he think he’s on a platform where he can look down on that player?”

Depay price-tag set

Barcelona will reportedly allow Memphis Depay to leave the Camp Nou for less than £20million this summer as they aim to offload the Dutchman in order to fund a move for Robert Lewandowski.

These reports suggest that Depay’s time at Barcelona could be coming to an end this season, just one season after joining on a free transfer from Lyon.

Depay, 28, a goal every three games for the Catalonia side and has been linked with a move back to the Premier League this summer, five years after leaving England following a difficult spell at Manchester United.