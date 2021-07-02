Newcastle and Celtic on alert as defender makes big transfer admission: 'You never know what’s going to happen'
Ecuador international Piero Hincapie, who has been linked with both Newcastle United and Celtic, has hinted at a summer move.
Hincapie, speaking to Radio Impacto via ESPN, has revealed he could leave Talleres de Cordoba, in Argentina, with a move abroad on the cards.
The 19-year-old centre-back is currently playing in the 2021 Copa America.
Reports in the Spanish press also claim there is strong interest from Real Betis and Atletico Madrid.
Regards his future, he is quoted as saying: “A player dreams of going abroad and playing in better leagues.
“If the opportunity to leave is given, it would be best to take that leap.
“I haven’t talked to [chairman Andres] Fassi yet. I can’t promise the fans that I’m going to stay. You never know what’s going to happen.”
Meanwhile, Newcastle United have confirmed their new kit deal with Castore.
The club has confirmed a “multi-year deal” with the sportswear brand following months of speculation. Manchester-based Castore will also take over the club’s retail operations.
However, Castore are yet to reveal the designs of the club’s new home, away and third strips.
Allan Saint-Maximin, Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy don new training gear in a black and white video posted online by the club, which has ended its long-running association with Puma.
United managing director Lee Charnley said: "We’re delighted to confirm the new partnership between Newcastle United and Castore.
"Castore has already built a reputation as an aspirational brand in a highly competitive sportswear market, and we feel they are a great partner for the club. We welcome them to Newcastle United, and look forward to developing a mutually beneficial relationship."