Sheffield United to step up Dion Sanderson race

Newcastle are one of several clubs who have been credited with interest in Wolves defender Dion Sanderson this summer.

Dion Sanderson playing for Sunderland during a loan spell from Wolves.

The 21-year-old impressed during a loan spell at Sunderland last season, and the Black Cats have reportedly seen a bid of £1miliion rejected to re-sign him.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle have also had an offer rejected for Sanderson, with Sheffield United now ready to step up their interest.

Sanderson has a year left on his contract at Molyneux and Wolves are said to have set a £2million asking price for him.

Kristoffer Ajer latest

Another defender who has been on Newcastle’s radar is Celtic centre-back Kristoffer Ajer.

It’s been claimed that both Norwich and Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen have seen £10 million bids rejected for the Norwegian, while The Athletic report Brentford have tabled a bid of £12 million up-front plus £3 million in add-ons.

The same report states that Celtic have stated a new price for Ajer of £20 million, meaning talks with Brentford have collapsed.

Ajer, 23, is into the final 12 months of his contract at Celtic Park, meaning clubs will be hoping to sign him for a reduced price this summer.

Competition for Southampton midfielder

Finally, Newcastle look set to face competition if they pursue a move for Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina.

The 27-year-old has a year left on his contract at St Mary’s and has been linked with a move to Tyneside this summer.

Yet according to reports in France, via Le10 Sport, Ligue 1 side Nice have lodged an offer of £3.4 million for Lemina.

Southampton are said to value the player at around £4million, and it’s unclear if Newcastle will meet that asking price given the player’s age and contract situation.

Lemina made 28 Premier League appearances during a loan spell at Fulham last season.

