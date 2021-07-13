Newcastle and Sunderland face transfer competition plus Celtic set £20million asking price for in-demand defender
As Newcastle gear up for the start of the new Premier League season next month – talk of potential in and outgoings is starting to increase at St James’ Park.
Here are some of the latest NUFC-related transfer stories from around the web:
Sheffield United to step up Dion Sanderson race
Newcastle are one of several clubs who have been credited with interest in Wolves defender Dion Sanderson this summer.
The 21-year-old impressed during a loan spell at Sunderland last season, and the Black Cats have reportedly seen a bid of £1miliion rejected to re-sign him.
According to Football Insider, Newcastle have also had an offer rejected for Sanderson, with Sheffield United now ready to step up their interest.
Sanderson has a year left on his contract at Molyneux and Wolves are said to have set a £2million asking price for him.
Kristoffer Ajer latest
Another defender who has been on Newcastle’s radar is Celtic centre-back Kristoffer Ajer.
It’s been claimed that both Norwich and Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen have seen £10 million bids rejected for the Norwegian, while The Athletic report Brentford have tabled a bid of £12 million up-front plus £3 million in add-ons.
The same report states that Celtic have stated a new price for Ajer of £20 million, meaning talks with Brentford have collapsed.
Ajer, 23, is into the final 12 months of his contract at Celtic Park, meaning clubs will be hoping to sign him for a reduced price this summer.
Competition for Southampton midfielder
Finally, Newcastle look set to face competition if they pursue a move for Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina.
The 27-year-old has a year left on his contract at St Mary’s and has been linked with a move to Tyneside this summer.
Yet according to reports in France, via Le10 Sport, Ligue 1 side Nice have lodged an offer of £3.4 million for Lemina.
Southampton are said to value the player at around £4million, and it’s unclear if Newcastle will meet that asking price given the player’s age and contract situation.
Lemina made 28 Premier League appearances during a loan spell at Fulham last season.