Here is all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Diego Carlos hope

Newcastle United remain hopeful that they will be able to sign Diego Carlos in time for the Brazilian to play against Leeds United on Saturday.

Everton's Yerry Mina has emerged as a transfer target for Newcastle United. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Luke Edwards of the Telegraph reports that a deal for Carlos is ‘edging closer’ but ‘still not confirmed yet’.

This follows Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solekhol reporting that the deal is ‘moving in the right direction’ as he confirms that Carlos is interested in a move to Tyneside.

In their two games played in 2022, Sevilla are yet to concede and currently boast the best defensive record in La Liga having conceded just 13 goals in their 20 games played thus far.

Two defender links

Everton defender Yerry Mina has emerged as the latest name to be linked with a move to St James’s Park this month.

It is well-known that Newcastle are in the market for at least one defender this window with TeamTalk reporting that the Colombian centre-back could be an option after the Magpies saw moves for Sven Botman and James Tarkowski stall.

Mina has played just eight times in the league for Everton this season with his 36-minute spell against Norwich on Saturday his first appearance since early December.

The report also suggests that Newcastle United and West Ham have joined the race to sign Hungary defender Attila Szalai, but Chelsea are believed to be leading the way.

Szalai’s manager at international level, Marco Rossi, even believed that the defender was on the move to Stamford Bridge when, in early December, he said:

“It’s hard to name just one player, but right now I see very well Attila Szalai, who plays for Fenerbahce, but I think he is joining Chelsea.”

Fenerbahce were quick to refute those claims however.

The 24-year-old is a left-footed centre-back who is valued at £17m by his club.

Fresh contact for Schlotterbeck

Newcastle have made ‘fresh contact’ with Freiburg over the possibility of signing defender Nico Schollterbeck this month - according to the Mail.

Bayern Munich are also reportedly interested in Schlotterbeck who, according to reports, previously rejected a £40m move to the Premier League.

