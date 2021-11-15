Former Premier League goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes beating Manchester United to the signing of Kieran Trippier would be ‘big’ for Newcastle:

“This is big for Newcastle if they can get away with it.” Kenny told Football Insider.

“He has been linked with a move back to England a couple of times now. He’s been away for a couple of seasons and he’s done really well in Spain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran Tripper is a reported transfer target for both Newcastle and Manchester United (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

“Obviously, he won the title and he seems to have impressed a lot of the fans over there. It’s no surprise really because he’s a top talent.

“I really like him, always have. His crossing is top-drawer, and his free kicks are amazing too. He’s a proper specialist when it comes to those two.”

Newcastle have been linked with a January move for the right-back who formerly played under Eddie Howe at Burnley.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.