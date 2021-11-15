Newcastle backed to beat Manchester United to sign ‘top talent’ described as a ‘specialist’ by former Leeds United and Bolton player
Could an England international snub a move to Manchester United in favour of a move to St James’s Park?
Former Premier League goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes beating Manchester United to the signing of Kieran Trippier would be ‘big’ for Newcastle:
“This is big for Newcastle if they can get away with it.” Kenny told Football Insider.
“He has been linked with a move back to England a couple of times now. He’s been away for a couple of seasons and he’s done really well in Spain.
“Obviously, he won the title and he seems to have impressed a lot of the fans over there. It’s no surprise really because he’s a top talent.
“I really like him, always have. His crossing is top-drawer, and his free kicks are amazing too. He’s a proper specialist when it comes to those two.”
Newcastle have been linked with a January move for the right-back who formerly played under Eddie Howe at Burnley.