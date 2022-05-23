Here are all the best from today’s Premier League transfer rumours.
Newcastle United ended their season on a high yesterday as they beat Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor to send them down to the Championship.
The win means the Magpies finished eleventh in the Premier League - less than sixth months after they had sat in the relegation zone prior to Eddie Howe’s arrival.
The former Bournemouth boss has claimed 13 wins, five draws and nine defeats since joining the club in November.
Despite missing a large chunk of the campaign due to injury, Callum Wilson finishes the season as the Magpies’ top scorer with eight goals, followed by Allan Saint-Maximin and Bruno Guimaraes with five each.
Here are today’s rumours...
1. Fulham & Brentford in battle for England youth star
Fulham and Brentford are set to lack horns as they both look to sign AFC Wimbledon youngster Ayoub Assal this summer. The winger was called up to the England U20 squad earlier this year. (Mirror)
2. Wolves star hints at departure
Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has suggested he could be on his way out this summer, admitting that 'our careers are really short, we need to take the opportunities we have'. The Portugal international has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Barcelona. (90 min)
3. Aston Villa beat Atletico Madrid to midfielder
Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara. The likes of Atletico Madrid, Man United and Newcastle had been linked with the 22-year-old. (AVFC)
4. Liverpool make first summer signing
Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham. The youngster will officially join the Reds on July 1 in a £5 million deal. (LFC)