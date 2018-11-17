Newcastle, Chelsea and Liverpool striker target in talks over £35m move - report

Newcastle United are thought to be one of several Premier League clubs eyeing a move for Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek.

Reports have suggested that the Magpies have had the prolific frontman watched on several occasions over recent months as Rafa Benitez targets attacking recruits in the January transfer window.

Rafa Benitez is thought to be keen on the Genoa striker

Piatek has been in fine form in Serie A this season, netting nine times in ten games for Genoa since joining them in the summer.

And such form has naturally attracted interest, with Liverpool and Chelsea among the clubs thought to be keen on a move for the 23-year-old.

The Metro suggest that Genoa have slapped a £35million price tag on the striker, although other reports suggest he could be available for a fee of around £14million.

And a move does seem a possibility, with Piatek's agent having claimed he is in talks with several clubs ahead of the winter window.

Speakign to Goal, Tomasz Magdziarz, said: "He has had a big impact in Serie A but he stays himself to everyone.

"We are in contact with a few clubs but we never give any information about it to the press."

Magdziarz did not confirm which clubs were in talks over a move, but it seems demand for Piatek will be rife come January.