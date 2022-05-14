Here are all the best from today’s Premier League transfer rumours.

Newcastle United will have to wait till Monday for their penultimate math of the season in which they will host Arsenal.

The Magpies will be eager to get back to winning ways after losing to Liverpool and Man City, while the Gunners are in desperate need of a win if they are to secure Champions League football next season.

However, Eddie Howe’s side would have to put an end to a terrible record against Arsenal, having won in only one of their last 21 meetings.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Whites target Spain youth starlet Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Real Zaragoza striker Ivan Azon this summer. The 19-year-old has six goals in the second tier of Spanish football this season. (Heraldo) Photo Sales

2. Wolves battle Arsenal for Brazilian starlet Wolves are thought to be targeting Sao Paulo winger Marquinhos this summer, despite Arsenal reportedly already being in negotiations to sign the Brazilian. The 19-year-old signed a five year contract with his current club in 2019. (Sport Witness) Photo Sales

3. Coutinho ‘accepts massive pay cut’ to join Aston Villa Philippe Coutinho reportedly accepted a whopping £345k per week to seal his permanent move to Aston Villa. He was reportedly raking in over £470k a week at Barcelona. (The Telegraph) Photo Sales

4. Liverpool confident of £80m agreement for Salah Liverpool are reportedly willing to offer Mohamed Salah a four-year deal that could be worth over £80 million, with the Egyptian thought to have compromised on his initial £500k a week wage demands. The club and player are said to be preparing for fresh talks. (Football Insider) Photo Sales