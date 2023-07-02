Newcastle club tease ‘new signings’ with thank you message to midfield duo

Longstaff and Murphy both respectively enjoyed their best individual campaigns for Newcastle as they helped the side finish fourth in the Premier League in 2022-23. And ahead of their pre-season return, they met up at a training session with Northern League Division Two side Newcastle Blue Star.

The non-league side announced the pair’s attendance with a mock ‘new signing’ announcement as the Magpies players were pictured holding up Newcastle Blue Star jerseys along with the caption: “First team | New signings...?

“The gaffer said last night he wanted a couple more additions? A huge thanks to Sean Longstaff and Jacob Murphy for dropping by training last night, and taking the time to speak to the lads ahead of the new campaign.

“An exciting time for football on Tyneside. some more signing news coming later this week.”

Longstaff and Murphy played key roles for Newcastle as they qualified for the Champions League despite neither being a regular first-team starter 12 months ago.

Murphy scored four goals in 43 appearances in all competitions last season, including a memorable brace in the 6-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur and a tap-in following Alexander Isak’s phenomenal solo run at Everton - named by some as Newcastle’s ‘goal of the season’.

