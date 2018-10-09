Newcastle coach reveals his approach to Checkatrade Trophy game

Newcastle United will look to book a place in the next round of the Checkatrade Trophy tonight.

Ben Dawson’s side take on Notts County at Meadow Lane (7.45pm kick-off) in the second of their three group fixtures.

Newcastle beat Doncaster Rovers 3-1 last month to get their campaign off to a winning start.

League Two County sacked former United midfielder Kevin Nolan in August and replaced him with Harry Kewell.

Newcastle Under-23s coach Ben Dawson said: “There’s been a bit of a change around since Kevin Nolan left, a turnaround of players.

“With Harry going in, it might be a different style and shape that they’re playing.

“But we’ll go there – like we do with all our games – with a gameplan of how we want to impose ourselves, and not be too worried about how they play.

“It’s more about whether we can do the things that we do really well normally.

“They’ve got a bit of momentum going in after a couple of good results, and are obviously getting used to (Kewell’s) ideas and the way he wants to play.”

Newcastle striker Elias Sorensen will go into the game full of confidence, having scored eight goals in all competitions so far this season.

Freddie Woodman, denied a loan move in the summer, is expected to be in goal.

The final of the competition will be staged at Wembley.