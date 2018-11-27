Newcastle defender set for January exit

Genoa are ready to revive their interest in Achraf Lazaar, according to a report in Italy.

Lazaar was frozen out at Newcastle United last year and loaned to Benevento.

Manager Rafa Benitez told the defender, signed from Palermo in 2016, to find a new club in the summer, but a proposed move to Genoa broke down at the 11th hour.

Lazaar, training at United's Academy, has made a handful of appearances for the club's Under-23s so far this season.

And, tellingly, the 26-year-old was overlooked for last night's game against Burnley at Turf Moor when Benitez lost left-back Paul Dummett to injury during the international break.

Instead, the Morocco international played 81 minutes for Newcastle's Under-23s, who beat Stoke City 3-2 at Whitley Park.

Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Genoa are considering another move for Lazaar, who is under contract at St James's Park until 2021.