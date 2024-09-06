Lee Carsley begins his interim stint as England boss with a UEFA Nations League clash against a Republic of Ireland side who he represented on 40 occasions during his playing days.
The ex-Everton midfielder, who lifted the European Championships as manager of the U21 team in 2023, has named a young Three Lions squad for this international break with Newcastle’s Tino Livramento, joining former U21 teammates Noni Madueke, Morgan Gibbs-White and Angel Gomes in the list of players who could be in line for a debut in the coming days.
Elsewhere, Livramento is also accompanied by familiar faces in Newcastle duo Nick Pope and Anthony Gordon as well as Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, who was the subject of a long-running transfer saga throughout the summer.
But how is Carsley likely to line-up in his first match as England boss? Here we take a look at his potential starting XI.
