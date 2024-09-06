Lee Carsley begins his interim stint as England boss with a UEFA Nations League clash against a Republic of Ireland side who he represented on 40 occasions during his playing days.

The ex-Everton midfielder, who lifted the European Championships as manager of the U21 team in 2023, has named a young Three Lions squad for this international break with Newcastle’s Tino Livramento, joining former U21 teammates Noni Madueke, Morgan Gibbs-White and Angel Gomes in the list of players who could be in line for a debut in the coming days.

Elsewhere, Livramento is also accompanied by familiar faces in Newcastle duo Nick Pope and Anthony Gordon as well as Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, who was the subject of a long-running transfer saga throughout the summer.

But how is Carsley likely to line-up in his first match as England boss? Here we take a look at his potential starting XI.

GK: Jordan Pickford Former Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is likely to pick up his 69th cap for the Three Lions.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold Trent Alexander-Arnold was played in midfield at times during the Euros but is expected to return to a more familar role in Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier's absence.

CB: John Stones John Stones has been a stalwart at the back in recent years and is likely to now reach the 80 cap mark during this international break.

CB: Marc Guehi Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi caught the eye of Newcastle scouts at Euro 2024 and that form should be enough for him to keep his place.