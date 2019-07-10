Newcastle eye Manchester United teenager - but face intense competition
Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Manchester United striker Mipo Odubeko.
Sky Sports claim that the Magpies are one of a number of sides monitoring the 16-year-old – who looks set to reject the offer of fresh terms at Old Trafford.
The teenage hotshot, who has been handed a call-up to the Republic of Ireland under-17 squad in recent months, is drawing interest from England and abroad after snubbing the chance to remain with the Red Devils.
Newcastle and Premier League rivals Burnley are both thought to be keen on Odubeko, alongside Italian outfit Genoa and Dutch top flight duo Utrecht and Feyenoord.
Given he is yet to make his senior debut, the free agent would likely be considered one for the future rather than an immediate to solution to United’s striker problem – with fresh recruits needed following the exits of Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez.