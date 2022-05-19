Here are all the best of today’s Premier League transfer rumours.

Newcastle are unbeaten in their previous four league meetings with Burnley and will be eager to continue their streak on the final day of the Premier League campaign this weekend.

Their last victory at Turf Moor was just over a year ago, when a five minute double from Jacob Murphy and Allan Saint-Maximin gifted the Magpies the three points after going behind inside 20 minutes.

The win was their first in three months - a much different scenario to the current Newcastle crop that have picked up eleven wins this year and could move into the top half of they come out on top this weekend.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Tottenham target Aston Villa midfield maestro Antonio Conte has added Aston Villa's John McGinn to his list of potential summer targets. The Tottenham boss will look to add up to six players ahead of next season. (Telegraph) Photo Sales

2. Chelsea eye AC Milan captain Chelsea are reportedly considering a swoop for AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli this summer, with the Italian's contract set to expire. The Blues would face competition from Bayern Munich and Barcelona for his signature. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

3. Tottenham keen on ex-Arsenal attacker Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have expressed interest in signing Roma's Henrikh Mkhitaryan, with the attacker's deal expiring in June. The 33-year-old has five goals and six assists in Serie A this season. (La Gazetta dello Sport) Photo Sales

4. Everton flop on his way out Everton are reportedly looking to offload summer signing Dele Alli but will demand £20 million for the midfielder. The Toffees may have to pay up to £40 million to Tottenham following his summer move. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales