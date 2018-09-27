Newcastle fans step up protests against Mike Ashley

Newcastle United fans have revealed plans for another protest against Mike Ashley.

The Magpie Group has organised a series of demonstrations before home games this season.

And fourth protest is planned for Saturday's game against Leicester City at St James's Park.

The Magpie Group, formed by a network of supporters' groups in the summer with the aim of forcing Ashley to sell the club, has asked fans to gather at the club shop at the stadium at 2.15pm.

A public meeting will be held at the Labour Club, Leazes Park Road, Newcastle, on Wednesday, October 3 (6.30pm).

A banner at St James's Park last season.

MPs Chi Onwurah (Newcastle Central) and Ian Mearns (Gateshead), chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Football Supporters, will speak at the meeting.

A statement from The Magpie Group read: "The intention of this meeting is to bring together Newcastle United supporters who are committed to fighting against Mike Ashley's ownership of the football club.

"We hope to see you there, and we encourage you to spread the word to your friends and family."