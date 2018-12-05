Newcastle fanzine calls on Magpie Group to call off Wolves boycott because takeover talk is 'real'

Newcastle United fanzine True Faith have called on fans to cancel Sunday's planned boycott against Wolves as they believe the club is on the verge of a takeover.

Toon fans, disillusioned with Mike Ashley's ownership, had planned a boycott of the Premier League clash in front of the Sky Sports cameras as part of The Magpie Group's concerted campaign against the Newcastle supremo.

Newcastle United fans protesting against Mike Ashley.

However, with talk in recent days of a takeover intensifying after Ashley revealed negotiations with interested parties were at an advanced stage, True Faith has called on fans to cancel their protests and attend the game.

The fanzine insists that they have been led to believe that speculation over a sale is true, despite many fans doubting Ashley's claims.

A True Faith statement said: "You don’t need this fanzine to let on that the talk of the Tyne is a potential sale of Newcastle United to new owners.

Newcastle fans have launched a campaign against Ashley.

"Every bit of evidence we have received privately and which is being covered in the media suggests this is real.

"A successful takeover will be greatly enhanced by Newcastle United’s Premier League status looking more positive than it does now. Therefore it is the agreed editorial position of TRUE FAITH to withdraw our support for any match boycott of this Sunday’s home game at St James’ Park versus Wolves.

"We believe the boycott is no longer in the long term interests of Newcastle United at this moment in time and should be cancelled. We will be attending this Sunday’s match and encourage everyone to do so in order to give Rafa and the team the kind of support that will help them collect three points, move us towards Premier League safety and help smooth any takeover.

"However, should the takeover not occur we will of course support further action including boycotts providing they have the broad support of match-going supporters.

"We call upon The Magpie Group to call off Sunday’s planned boycott."