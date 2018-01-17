Newcastle forwards linked with departure, Sunderland striker search latest plus Chelsea & Liverpool hit the headlines

Newcastle United pair Dwight Gayle and Aleksandar Mitrovic have been linked with a move away from the club.

Serbian international Mitrovic has struggled for gametime this campaign and is keen to leave in order to get regular minutes elsewhere ahead of the World Cup in Russia this summer.

Aleksandar Mitrovic wants to leave NUFC

And according to reports the club have knocked back a whole host of loan offers from the likes of Marseille and Brighton for their frontman.

Mike Ashley gives Rafa Benitez green light to sign THREE players - report



Instead the club prefer to sell the player and use the cash they recoup to strengthen Rafa Benitez's hand this month, as the Magpies battle to beat the Premier League drop this campaign.

'Mike Ashley, you don’t want NUFC and we don’t want you' - How Newcastle fans reacted to news of breakdown in takeover talks



Dwight Gayle in action against Watford earlier this season.

Gayle has also been linked with a switch away.

Fulham, who reportedly had two bids knocked back for the player in the summer window, are still keen to add the former Crystal Palace man to their ranks.

Without a suitable replacement lined up, it is unlikely Benitez will allow the No 9 to leave.

Meanwhile, Sunderland are rumoured to be closing in on the capture of Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn.

Ben Woodburn, of Liverpool

The 18-year-old was handed his Wales debut by Chris Coleman, and because of that connection the Black Cats appear to have won the race to land the highly-rated youngster.

LIVE: Sunderland AFC transfer news - Jon Walters loan latest plus Black Cats interest in Liverpool and Manchester City forwards



Chelsea have approached West Ham about signing 29-year-old English striker Andy Carroll on a permanent deal. (Telegraph)

West Ham are willing to listen to offers of £20m for Carroll. (Sky Sports)

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman is looking to add two strikers to his squad this window.

Cardiff have held talks with Bournemouth about signing former SAFC striker Lewis Grabban. (Bournemouth Echo)

Chris Coleman on Lewis Grabban's exit: "I only want to work with committed players"



Napoli are interested in signing unsettled Liverpool and Belgium goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, 29. (Sky Italia, via Calciomercato)

Liverpool's Serbian midfielder Marko Grujic, 21, is a loan target for Middlesbrough and Cardiff City. (ESPN)

Chelsea have enquired about Roma's Brazil-born left-back Emerson Palmieri, 23, as they continue to be frustrated in their bid for Juventus' 26-year-old Brazilian Alex Sandro. (Evening Standard)

Spanish midfielder Inaki Williams, 23, who has attracted interest from Liverpool, has signed a contract with Athletic Bilbao until 2025 and will have a £96m buyout clause. (Sun)

Everton have made a £1m bid for 17-year-old Blackburn Rovers midfielder Callum Wright. (Liverpool Echo)

Everton are set to complete the signing of Theo Walcott. (Liverpool Echo)

Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is asking Borussia Dortmund to let him join Arsenal.(Mirror)

Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere who could leave on a free transfer this summer, must pass a full medical and take a 20% pay cut to receive a new contract. (Sun)

Fulham are in talks over a deal for 31-year-old Argentine winger Sebastian Leto, who is a free agent. (Daily Mail)

Serbia defender Neven Subotic and Spanish centre-back Marc Bartra may leave Borussia Dortmund in January. (Bild- in German)