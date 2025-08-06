All focus has been on who Newcastle United are trying to bring in this summer, but who could still be on the way out of St James’ Park?

The club have struggled to sign their main targets this summer and look to be on the receiving end of another rejection as Benjamin Seko looks set to sign for Premier League rivals Manchester United.

And there is still work to do on the outgoing side of the market as goalkeeper Martin Dubravka attracts interest from elsewhere after the signing of England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from Southampton. There are players Eddie Howe is desperate to keep hold of, such as Alexander Isak, who has major interest from Liverpool, but there are a number of sellable assets who could generate revenue for the Magpies.

Who are the fringe players that could leave Newcastle this summer?

Matt Targett

The 29-year-old has suffered regular injuries over the last year and his future does seem away from St James’ Park. Targett is not likely to get a look-in to start Premier League or Champions League games and this could be the last time Newcastle could get a decent fee for the English left-back.

There were rumours earlier in the year that newly promoted Leeds United could be interested in the former Southampton defender but talk on that front has gone quiet since.

Martin Dubravka

Dubravka looks set to leave the club after the arrival of Ramsdale with Scott Parker’s Burnley interested in the experienced Slovakian shot-stopper. The promoted side are in the market for a new goalkeeper after Newcastle transfer target James Trafford re-joined his old club, Manchester City.

Kieran Trippier

Trippier is entering the final year of his contract and this will be the last time for the club to get a return on their investment for the English right-back. There has been talk of a move away from Newcastle being in the offing for some time but nothing has come of it.

The 34-year-old defender has been a good servant to the club and has almost made a century of appearances in the black and white stripes but it could be time for the team to move on with Tino Livramento first-choice in his position.

Odysseas Vlachodimos

The Greece international has been a bizarre signing for the club after he was part of a deal that saw Elliott Anderson move to Nottingham Forest for £35m and Vlachimos signed for £20m

He only made one appearance last season in the Carabao Cup and will fall further down the pecking order between the sticks after the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale. There is reported interest from La Liga side Sevilla with Newcastle happy to let the goalkeeper go if terms can be agreed.

