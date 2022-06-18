Here are the best from all of today’s Premier League transfer rumours.

Newcastle United are set to secure their third signing of the summer in youngster Charlie McArthur after personal terms were agreed with Kilmarnock.

The Scottish defender will join for around £350,000 and will link up with the Magpies’ under-23 squad when they return for pre-season next month.

McArthur joins young prospect Alex Murphy and left-back Matt Targett in making the permanent switch to St. James’ Park this summer.

1. Wolves closing in on €50m deal for Portugal midfielder Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly had a club-record €45million bid (plus €5million add-ons) accepted for Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes. The potential move would smash their £35.6m deal for Fabio Silva two years ago. (The Sun)

2. West Ham set sights on Danish international West Ham are reportedly looking to sign Atalanta defender Joakim Maehle this summer. David Moyes had previously expressed interest in the 25-year-old, who has slipped down the pecking order in Bergamo. (Daily Star)

3. Arsenal make fresh £30m bid for Copa America winner Arsenal reportedly had a second bid for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez turned down and have now returned with an improved £30m offer. Tottenham and Chelsea were also keen on the 24-year-old. (Daily Mail)

4. Red Devils top target could join Man City Frenkie de Jong is reportedly more likely to join Manchester City this summer than United. It is thought that the Premier League champions could include Bernardo Silva in a swap deal. (The Hard Tackle)