Newcastle in China: Miles Starforth's video diary on Steve Bruce's appointment
Newcastle United got off to the worst possible start in China as they kicked off their return to the Premier League Asia Trophy with a 4-0 loss to Wolves.
By Liam Kennedy
Wednesday, 17 July, 2019, 16:45
The result came just hours after Geordie Steve Bruce was appointed as the club’s new head coach – a move which has not exactly gone down well with the Magpies’ fanbase.
Here our man in China Miles Starforth offers his take on the 58-year-old being handed the top job at St James’s Park.