Newcastle in China: Watch as our man Miles Starforth gives his views on the Steve Bruce's first game in charge
Yoshinori Muto popped up with the only goal of the game as Newcastle United won their first game after the appointment of Steve Bruce.
By Liam Kennedy
Saturday, 20 July, 2019, 17:15
The Japanese frontman’s goal saw United see off West Ham in Shanghai, as well as seeing them avoid the Premier League Asia Trophy wooden spoon.
Our man Miles Starforth is over in China this pre-season – and here’s his thoughts on the game, with midfielder Jonjo Shelvey coming in for some particular praise.