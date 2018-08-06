Newcastle in talks over defender deal as Salomon Rondon arrives on Tyneside

Salomon Rondon has completed a medical at Newcastle United ahead of his loan move.

The West Bromwich Albion striker arrived on Tyneside over the weekend after the two clubs agreed a loan swap deal which will see Dwight Gayle head to The Hawthorns.

Newcastle, set to sell forward Adam Armstrong to Blackburn Rovers, will pay a £2million loan fee for Rondon.

Speaking after Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Augsburg, United manager Rafa Benitez said: "You (the media) are clever enough to know we are trying to do things. I can say nothing yet, but hopefully we have some news in a couple of days.

"We are working, trying to do things, as you know, and we will see in a couple of days if we have some news.”

Benitez is also looking to strengthen his defence and add a No 10 to his squad.

Rafa Benitez.

And the club have held talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a move for 19-year-old left-back Stanley N’Soki.