Here are all the best from today’s Premier League transfer rumours.

Newcastle United ended their final home match of the season in style last night as they beat Arsenal at St. James’ Park.

Callum Wilson made his long awaited return to the starting line-up after almost five months on the sidelines and played a huge part in Ben White’s own goal, before Brunio Guimaraes made it 2-0 with only five minutes remaining.

The win takes the Magpies up to 12th place in the Premier League table, meaning they can now finish as high as nineth when they take on Burnley at the weekend.

Yesterday’s victory was also only Newcastle’s second in their last 20 meetings with the Gunners and was also the first time they have scored a goal against them since September 2018.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Southampton to rival Bournemouth for Serie A star Southampton and Bournemouth are both thought to be targeting Fiorentina goalkeeper, Bartlomiej Dragowski. The 24-year-old has played second fiddle to Pietro Terracciano this season. (talkSPORT)

2. Man United and Liverpool snubbed by Brazilian wonderkid Manchester United and Liverpool had reportedly been talking Palmeiras teenager Endrick, however the 15-year-old is now set to sign his first professional contract with the Brazilian club. Endrick has previously been likened to Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. (Daily Star)

3. Jurgen Klopp confirms interest in World Cup winner Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool are interested in signing PSG's Kylian Mbappe this summer, admitting 'we're not blind'. The French starlet is out of contract and looks set to join Real Madrid ahead of next season. (Evening Standard)

4. West Ham open to offers for defensive duo West Ham are reportedly willing to sell Issa Diop and Arthur Masuaku this summer and are eager to replace them with Man City's Nathan Ake and AZ Alkmaar's Owen Wijndal. The pair have made 13 Premier League appearances each this season. (EXWHUemployee)