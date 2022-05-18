Here are the best of today’s Premier League transfer rumours.

Newcastle United are back in action for their final game of the season this weekend.

The Magpies will travel to Lancashire as they face Burnley, in what is their opponent’s biggest game of the season.

Eddie Howe’s side will be eager to end the campaign on a high after their brilliant 2-0 win over Arsenal earlier this week, while the Clarets could be relegated if they lose on Sunday.

Newcastle have won three of the previous four meetings with Burnley, failing to win in only a League Cup tie in August.

The reverse fixture ended 1-0 thanks to a first half goal from Callum Wilson - their first win of the season after a difficult start.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Liverpool 'reach agreement' over Portugal youth star Liverpool have reportedly made an agreement with Porto for first refusal on signing midfielder Fabio Vieira. The 21-year-old - who has six goals and 14 assists in the league this season - is thought to have a release clause of £12.7 million. (Liverpool Echo)

2. Leicester eye £14m deal for Nigeria international Leicester City are looking to sign Ademola Lookman permanently this summer in a deal worth £14 million. The winger is currently on loan from RB Leipzig and has eight goals this season. (Daily Mail)

3. West Ham could sell £28m man West Ham are reportedly ready to part ways with Nikola Vlasic this summer, a year after he joined the club for almost £30 million. The attacking midfielder has one goal in 19 league appearances this season. (The Mirror)

4. West Ham target €10m winger West Ham are interested in signing Wolfsburg's Josip Brekalo who could be available for €10 million this summer. The Croatia international has scored seven goals in Serie A whilst on loan at Torino this season. (Calciomercato)