Newcastle-linked Sergio Conceicao 'wont' listen' to any offer from Mike Ashley
Porto manager Sergio Conceicao has played down links with Newcastle United – saying he ‘won’t even listen’ to offers from the club.
Sky Sports claimed that Conceicao, whose side narrowly missed out on the Portuguese title last season, was interested in the role following Rafa Benitez’s departure.
But reports from his homeland suggest otherwise, with Jornal De Noticias reporting that the rumoured interest is false.
Indeed, Conceicao claims that such a move would be ‘impossible’ and that he ‘won’t listen’ to any offer from Mike Ashley – although he wouldn’t rule out a future move to the Premier League.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The report claims that the Porto manager was informed he featured on Newcastle’s shortlist but that he remains fiercely committed to Porto.
Conceicao’s odds are as low as 8/1 with some bookmakers, although Roberto Martinez remains the favourite priced at 11-4.
Mikel Arteta, Claudio Ranieri and David Moyes remain high in the betting.