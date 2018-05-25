Newcastle linked with swoop for the 'next Eden Hazard'

Newcastle Untied have reportedly tabled a bid for Swedish international Kerim Mrabti.

Reports from Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws suggest that Rafa Benitez has tabled a bid of €1.3million for the attacker- who has been dubbed the 'next Eden Hazard' in Sweden.

Comfortable playing either as a striker or a number ten, the 24-year-old currently plays for Djurgardens IF in the Swedish top flight and has three caps for his national side.

His 60 appearances for the Swedish side have produced 14 goals and Mrabti captained his side to a Swedish Cup triumph this season.

Djurgardens managed to keep him after interest in January, but the Belgian reports suggest that he will likely leave in the summer.

Udinese and Club Brugge are also said to be interested in the frontman, although the bid from Tyneside is thought to be the highest on the table.

Mrabti's contract at Djurgardens expires in December and clubs will no doubt be circling around him and eyeing a cut-price deal.