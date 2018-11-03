Newcastle lose THREE players to injury

Rafa Benitez has lost three players to injury against Watford this afternoon.

Jamaal Lascelles, Jonjo Shelvey and Yoshinori Muto have been forced off at St James's Park.

Muto was forced off late in the first half and replaced by Ayoze Perez, who had been dropped from the starting XI.

Lascelles, making his 100th start for the club, suffered what looked to be a shoulder injury making a first-half challenge.

United's captain played on, but was replaced at the break by Fabian Schar.

And Shelvey was withdrawn early in the second half, with the score still goalless, and replaced by Ki Sung-yueng.