Newcastle made ‘verbal offer’ for Marseille star as former-Middlesbrough player Dean Windass backs David Brooks for move to Tyneside
Newcastle United face Manchester United on Saturday, still searching for their first win of the season.
Here, we take a look at some of the latest stories surrounding Newcastle United:
Newcastle’s ‘verbal offer’ for Kamara
According to L’Equipe, Newcastle United submitted a ‘verbal offer’ for Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara during the summer transfer window.
This ‘verbal offer’ was believed to be around €14m, however, Marseille valued the player at roughly double that amount.
Kamara had been linked with Newcastle throughout the summer but also had garnered interest from Wolves, Sevilla and Bayern Munich.
Although no concrete offer was submitted, Newcastle were believed to be the closest of any interested party to getting a deal done.
However, it looks like they may have missed their chance as Kamara has now reportedly been offered a new contract by Marseille which would keep him at the Ligue 1 side until 2024.
Brooks transfer backed by pundit
On deadline day, it was reported that Newcastle had submitted a bid to sign David Brooks from Bournemouth.
However, his club were quick to come out and quash any rumours of a move for the Welshman.
Former-Middlesbrough player Dean Windass believes this may have been a missed opportunity for Newcastle and that a move for Brooks would have been a good decision.
Speaking to Football FanCast, Windass said: “You can’t just rely on Callum Wilson.
“Brooks is a good player. He can play in the Premier League and he is the type that Steve [Bruce] would probably like.
[He’s a] Welsh international, did very well in the Premier League when Bournemouth played there, young boy as well.”