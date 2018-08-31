Newcastle midfielder reveals regret after loan exit is confirmed

Newcastle United midfielder Dan Barlaser has joined Accrington Stanley on loan - but has admitted he should have made the move sooner.

The attacking midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at League Two side Crewe Alexandra - and has now revealed that he turned down Accrington in order to join the Railwaymen.

His loan spell at Crewe ultimately proved underwhelming with the 21-year-old making just four appearances, all of them off the bench, as David Artell's side struggled in the fourth tier.

And the initial offer of a move to Accrington is now one that Barlaser now regrets not taking - especially after the Lancashire side ended up lifting the League Two title at the end of last season.

“I could have come here last year and I didn’t, but I probably should have because of the way things panned out!” he joked, in an interview with Accrington's official website.

“The style of play at Crewe didn’t really suit me, and I didn’t get as much game time as I wanted. I played here last season for them when Stanley won, so I have played here before.

“All I want to do is play football – good football so that the fans enjoy it and hopefully I can do that.”

Barlaser is yet to make a senior league appearance for Rafa Benitez's side, but did feature for the Magpies in the FA Cup and League Cup during the 2016/17 season.

He has impressed for the under-23 side in their early fixtures, however, and is now hopeful of helping Stanley build on a positive start to their first season in League One.

“Looking at the fixtures and the results the club has had recently they’ve started really well," he added.

“Stanley had a tremendous season last season, and they played very good football which suits me.

“I’ll chip in with a couple of goals but more assists. At Newcastle I was more of a traditional No.8 or No.4, so I like to take people on and get assists really.”

Barlaser's loan deal will see him stay at the Wham Stadium until January, and he may not be the only Newcastle player on the move today.

Rolando Aarons has been heavily linked with an exit while Achraf Lazaar is also deemed surplus to requirements - although interest in the full-back doesn't seem to be forthcoming.

Youngsters Freddie Woodman and Sean Longstaff - among others - have been tipped for potetnial loan deals.