Newcastle United will look to continue their mini-revival this weekend when they make the trip to take on a high-flying Nottingham Forest team that are currently the most in-form side in the division.

The Tricky Trees boast a record of three wins and one draw from their last four matches, scoring eight goals in the process while only conceding on two occasions.

Nuno Espiritio side currently sit third in the Premier League table and are rapidly emerging as dark horses for European football thanks to the form of a number of ex-Newcastle stars in goalkeeper Mats Selz, midfielder playmaker Elliot Anderson and top scorer Chris Wood - who is currently in the form of his life with eight goals in his opening 10 matches this term.

Newcastle United will need to be at their best if they are to pick up all three points against a side which took them all the way to a penalty shoot-out in the League Cup just two months ago.

Eddie Howe faces a number of key selection decisions in the build-up to the game and will need to get all of those right if Newcastle are going to head into the international break on a high.

With that in mind, we take a look at the injury news from inside both camps ahead of what promises to be an intriguing Premier League encounter.

1 . Matt Targett - Doubt Matt Targett has been pictured in Newcastle United training for the first time since having a flare up of eczema in the build-up to the Manchester City clash in September. The £15m man missed most of last season with an achilles injury, but is now hoping to provide competition to Lewis Hall. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Sven Botman - Out Sven Botman is closing in on his long-awaited return to football after a frustrating second season which was cut short by an ACL injury. Eddie Howe told reporters: "He's hitting the right strength markers and looking really good. We haven't seen him train yet, and we probably won't until after the international break. But he is closing in. The reality is that we're probably looking more towards Christmas time. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Jamaal Lascelles - Out Jamaal Lascelles misses the trip to his former club with an ACL injury that he sustained midway through last season. The experienced defender is on the mend but is not expected to feature until at least January 2025 as he continues to get up to speed. | Getty Images Photo Sales