Newcastle United left it late to beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 on Friday evening - here are the player ratings from the match.

An Alexander Isak brace cancelled out Emmanuel Dennis’ opener for Forest as Newcastle made it back-to-back wins heading into the international break.

Eddie Howe named an unchanged side from last Sunday’s 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers but matchwinner Miguel Almiron missed out on the bench due to an injury picked up on the eve of the game

After a dominant opening 25-minutes, Newcastle gifted Forest the lead as Sven Botman passed the ball straight to Emmanuel Dennis to chil the ball over Nick Pope and give the hosts the lead.

But on the stroke of half-time, Alexander Isak drew the Magpies level with a fine volleyed finish to make it 1-1 at the break.

Isak then thought he’d turned provider as Ellito Anderson seemingly headed in his first Newcastle goal only for a VAR check to rule it out. But Newcastle would still have the last laugh as a stoppage time penalty was converted by Isak to make it 2-1.

Here are the Newcastle player ratings from the game.

Nick Pope - 6 Was alert to comfortably collect Brennan Johnson's shot from the edge of the box inside the opening 20 minutes. Caught off guard for the goal but couldn't have done much about it. Made a good save with his feet late on.

Kieran Trippier - 7 Played a clever ball to Isak from a free-kick. Made some important contributions down the right side to put Newcastle on the front foot.

Fabian Schar - 6 Beaten to a couple of headers as Forest pushed but never really looked troubled.

Sven Botman - 5 Had a moment to forget as he set-up Emmanuel Dennis' opener for Forest. That was one of a couple of nervous moments for the Dutchman, who improved in the second half.