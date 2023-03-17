Newcastle player ratings v Nottingham Forest: ‘Unplayable’ 9/10 shines as ‘quiet’ 5/10 hooked - gallery
Newcastle United left it late to beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 on Friday evening - here are the player ratings from the match.
An Alexander Isak brace cancelled out Emmanuel Dennis’ opener for Forest as Newcastle made it back-to-back wins heading into the international break.
Eddie Howe named an unchanged side from last Sunday’s 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers but matchwinner Miguel Almiron missed out on the bench due to an injury picked up on the eve of the game
After a dominant opening 25-minutes, Newcastle gifted Forest the lead as Sven Botman passed the ball straight to Emmanuel Dennis to chil the ball over Nick Pope and give the hosts the lead.
But on the stroke of half-time, Alexander Isak drew the Magpies level with a fine volleyed finish to make it 1-1 at the break.
Isak then thought he’d turned provider as Ellito Anderson seemingly headed in his first Newcastle goal only for a VAR check to rule it out. But Newcastle would still have the last laugh as a stoppage time penalty was converted by Isak to make it 2-1.
Here are the Newcastle player ratings from the game.