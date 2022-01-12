Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Newcastle to rival Red Devil’s for midfielder

Newcastle United are reportedly preparing an ambitious move to secure the services of RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara – according to the Mail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Haidara, who is currently away at the African Cup of Nations with Mali, has a release clause in his contract that is believed to allow any club who come in with a bid of £33m to speak to the player.

Haidara, 23, joined Leipzig in 2019 from RB Salzburg and is a familiar name to Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick who are also reportedly tracking the midfielder.

Andy Carroll’s disallowed brace

Former Magpie Andy Carroll scored a tremendous brace last night, unfortunately for him, both goals were disallowed.

Newcastle and Manchester United target Amadou Haidara (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Carroll couldn’t prevent Reading’s 7-0 humiliation at home to Fulham yesterday, however, he will feel unlucky to see neither of his two stunning efforts count on the night.

His first strike came from an overhead kick, reminiscent of an effort he scored for West Ham; however, the goal was rightly ruled out for offside.

Just 60 seconds later and Carroll thought he had scored following a sumptuous volley from the edge of the box, yet, the linesman was there once again to deny him.

Reading currently sit just three points above the Championship’s relegation zone.

Sutton on Howe

Chris Sutton believes that Newcastle United’s owners going to the dressing room following their FA Cup defeat on Saturday ‘undermines’ Eddie Howe.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sutton said:

“I don’t know what was said in the dressing room. But I don’t know how Eddie Howe really would feel about that. That’s a strange move to make, I do think. I mean Eddie Howe didn’t know it was going to happen. He was surprised by it.

“Really they should be asking Eddie’s permission. I mean it’s their club, but they should be asking the manager’s permission. Do you think it’s a good idea? Do we think we should be doing that?

“He (Howe) has come out and sort of backed it and said ‘that’s fine’. I mean he has to for harmony. But I think it undermines him.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.