29th May 2022 - Premier League rumours

Newcastle United will discover their final Premier League opponent for next season today as Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town battle it out in the Championship Play-Off Final.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two sides beat Sheffield United and Luton Town respectively to reach Wembley Stadium and will both be desperate to return to the top tier, with Forest last featuring in the Premier League in 1999.

The Magpies suffered successive defeats to Steve Cooper’s side in the League Cup between 2017 and 2018, while they are unbeaten in their last three meetings with Huddersfield.