Newcastle Q&A: Sale latest, January transfer plans plus THAT Mike Ashley gesture under the spotlight

Mike Ashley has been making headlines again after he took the Newcastle squad out for dinner.

The club's owner took Rafa Benitez and his players out for an Italian meal last night in a bid to clear the air after a disappointing start to the season.

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley.

Video footage then circulated on social media which appeared to show Ashley raising two fingers after getting into the car.

However, a club spokesperson said Ashley "strongly rejected" claims that he swore at fans.

Ashley and his plans for the club featured heavily in our new weekly feature with our NUFC writer Miles Starforth and Liam Kennedy.

The pair held an in-depth discussion and Q&A with fans about all things black and white.

Miles and Liam discussed the latest sale developments plus Rafa Benitez's future and plans for the January transfer window ahead of this weekend's trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

