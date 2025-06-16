Red Bull have agreed a deal to complete a takeover of Newcastle Falcons after an uncertain period for the rugby club.

The deal comes with the aim of Newcastle Falcons establishing a close working relationship with Newcastle United.

Red Bull already have a pre-existing partnership with Newcastle United as the club’s official energy drink partner.

Newcastle Falcons were put up for sale by owner Semore Kurdi last year after posting multi-million pound annual losses.

This sparked fears that the rugby club could follow the likes of Wasps, Worcester and London Irish, all of whom have gone bust in the past two years.

There were also doubts the Falcons would be able to compete in next season’s Premiership Rugby, but the nine other clubs agreed a deal to bail them out with a £4million loan. Newcastle being unable to compete would have resulted in a nine-team top flight, which was not viewed as a viable option.

This was due to the RFU confirming that no promotions or relegations would be taking place between the Premiership and Championship due to only one second-tier club being eligible for promotion.

Doncaster Knights were the only side in the Championship to meet the promotion criteria, but ended the season in third place and were denied promotion. Newcastle finished bottom of the Premiership but were saved from relegation as a result.

Red Bull strike deal for Newcastle takeover

According to The Guardian, Red Bull have reached an agreement to complete a takeover of Newcastle Falcons, which will involve taking on the club’s £39million debt.

The report plays down talk of Newcastle Falcons relocating to the 26,000-capacity Darlington Arena with Red Bull planning on keeping the club at its Kingston Park home in the city.

The club will be Red Bull’s first rugby purchase after plenty of success in football club ownership. RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg and the New York Red Bulls have all enjoyed plenty of success under Red Bull’s ownership.

The Austrian energy drink company has also had plenty of success in Formula One, having won six constructors’ titles and eight world drivers’ championships in the last 15 years.

The Guardian claim Red Bull will be looking to build on its already ‘close working relationship’ with Newcastle United following the rugby club’s takeover. Red Bull previously employed Newcastle United’s outgoing sporting director Paul Mitchell at Leipzig.

Newcastle United’s partnership with Red Bull

Last year Newcastle United announced a multi-year partnership with Red Bull as the club’s official energy drink partner.

Commenting on the partnership, Newcastle United's chief commercial officer, Peter Silverstone, said at the time: "Attracting leading brands to Newcastle United continues to be at the forefront of our exciting commercial growth and Red Bull is a fantastic addition to our partnership family.

"This partnership with Red Bull recognises the exciting journey that Newcastle United is on, with our ever-growing digital presence and increased international television audience of 62% in the last 12 months.

"Red Bull has an unrivalled passion for engaging with sports fans around the world, through culturally relevant partnerships and unique events. The club's global appeal and strong supporter base will continue to establish Red Bull as a market leader in the UK, USA, Middle East and throughout Europe."