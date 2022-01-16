Here is all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Gosens ‘agreement’

Atalanta and Germany full-back-cum-winger Robin Gosens has reportedly ‘agreed personal terms’ with Newcastle with just an agreement between the two clubs now needed in order for the transfer to be completed.

Newcastle United and Manchester City target Robin Gosens playing for Germany (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

Sky Italia report that Gosens is interested in switching Atalanta for Newcastle this month, despite big interest from Manchester City in his signature.

The 27-year-old had been in tremendous form early this season in Serie A however, he has been sidelined by a hamstring injury since late September.

Gosens can play as a left-sided midfielder or as a wing-back, having played both roles for club and country.

Phil Jones price tag

Manchester United have reportedly set a £15m price tag on defender Phil Jones - according to the Star.

Before featuring in the defeat to Wolves earlier this month, Jones had not featured in the Premier League since January 2020 as injury issues sidelined the 29-year-old.

Newcastle had been linked with a loan move for Jones in the summer.

Lingard and Martial updates

The Star also report that Newcastle may be willing to pay Manchester United £3m to sign Jesse Lingard this month.

West Ham are also reportedly interested in re-signing the midfielder who has struggled for game time at Old Trafford this season.

Lingard is out of contract in the summer and looks set to leave the Red Devil’s upon expiration.

Another player that looks destined to be on his way from Old Trafford is Anthony Martial with manager Ralf Rangnick revealing that the Frenchman refused to be in the Manchester United squad that faced Aston Villa yesterday.

Martial has been linked with loan moves to Newcastle United and Sevilla this month but interest from the Spanish club have reportedly coolled recently.

Toon target Ludovic Blas

Newcastle United are reportedly ‘in talks’ with Nantes star Ludovic Blas over a move this month.

Blas has also been attracting attention from Ligue 1 champions Lille, as well as fellow Premier League strugglers Watford.

However, with two-and-a-half years still left on his contract in France, any move for the winger could prove to be a pricey one.

