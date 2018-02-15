Newcastle’s Adam Armstrong reacts after getting his Blackburn career up and running

Adam Armstrong’s up and running at Blackburn Rovers – after ending a three-month goal drought.

The Newcastle United forward followed a birthday goal at the weekend, his first for the League One club, with both a brace in Tuesday night’s 2-1 win over Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

“I’m here to score goals, and I’m pleased I’ve done that,” said Armstrong, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Bolton Wanderers.

“The lads showed great character, and the two goals are massive for me. I scored on my birthday, and scored two more, so it’s been a great few days for me.”

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray previously managed Armstrong at Coventry City, his first loan club.

Mowbray said: “I’ve managed Armstrong before at Coventry, where he scored 20 goals. At his best, he’s electric.

The two goals are massive for me. I scored on my birthday, and scored two more, so it’s been a great few days for me. Adam Armstrong

“He lives for scoring goals. He’s fast, shoots off both feet, can play No 9, off either side or at No 10. We’re delighted.”