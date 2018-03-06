Newcastle's Aleksandar Mitrovic makes it FIVE goals in four games for Fulham

Aleksandar Mitrovic took his goal tally for Fulham to five goals from four games with a double against Sheffield United.

The on-loan Newcastle United striker netted twice in tonight's 3-0 Championship win at Craven Cottage.

Fourth-placed Fulham have not lost since Mitrovic joined the club on transfer deadline day in January.

The Serbia international, a fringe player at Newcastle under Rafa Benitez, left St James's Park in search of regular first-team football ahead of the summer's World Cup finals.

Mitrovic opened the scoring against Sheffield United with a 31st-minute shot from close range.

And the 23-year-old doubled Fulham's advantage before the break with a delicate finish after Stefan Johansen chipped the ball into his path.

Former United target Tom Cairney scored a third goal for Slavisa Jokanovic's side in the second half.

Fulham, unbeaten in 14 games, are a point behind third-placed Aston Villa, who beat bottom-placed Sunderland 3-0 at the Stadium of Light.

Mitrovic had previously scored against Derby County, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bristol City.