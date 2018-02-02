Newcastle's Aleksandar Mitrovic reveals why he signed for Fulham on a 'stressful' deadline day

Aleksandar Mitrovic has spoken about a "stressful" deadline day which saw him join Fulham at the 11th hour.

Mitrovic joined the Championship side on loan after a proposed move to Anderlecht broke down.

The Newcastle United striker had travelled to Brussels to re-sign for his former club. However, Anderlecht pulled out of the deal after failing to offload a player, and Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic stepped in to sign his Serbian countryman for the rest of the season.

"It was a really long and stressful day, but it ended and I'm here and I want to be here," said Mitrovic.

"I'll be honest there were a lot of clubs, but it was Fulham, first of all because of the coach, and secondly because of the style of football that the club plays.

"Fulham have a young and good team and score a lot of goals. For me, last season Fulham played the best football in the Championship."

On Jokanovic, Mitrovic added: "He was a big player. He's a good coach and a big name in Serbia. I talked with him and he told me his plans. This is the reason why I chose Fulham."

Mitrovic hinted at his unhappiness at a lack of playing time in an interview with the Gazette in November.

The Serbia international is desperate to play week in, week out ahead of the summer's World Cup finals.

"It's a big thing for me and my country and all people in Serbia," said Mitrovic. "We're finally back where we should be. I'm looking forward. I need games and I hope I will get games.

"If I get games I will score goals. The key is to get promoted and I hope I will help."

MItrovic, signed from Anderlecht in the summer of 2015, helped Newcastle win the Championship last season.

"I played last season in the Championship," Mitrovic told fulhamfc.com. It's a really hard and physical league. It's not a sprint, it's a marathon."

MItrovic could face United team-mate Jack Colback tomorrow if he makes his debut against Nottingham Forest at Craven Cottage.

Midfielder Colback joined the club on loan on transfer deadline day.