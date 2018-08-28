Newcastle's Florian Lejeune posts update on his recovery

Florian Lejuene's up and running after his knee surgery.

The Newcastle United defender had an operation in Italy after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in pre-season.

There were fears that the injury would see Lejeune miss most, if not all, of the campaign.

However, manager Rafa Benitez revealed earlier this month that the 27-year-old could be back in as little as four months.

Benitez said: “Normally, this injury, in the past, could be nine months. It depends on what is going on between six and nine months.

“Now, in our experience with this surgeon in Italy, it takes less ... between four and six months. It depends what is going on and if we have any complications.”

Lejeune, signed from Eibar last year, took to social media site Instagram yesterday and posted a video of himself on a treadmill.