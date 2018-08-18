Newcastle's Kenedy facing a three-match ban, Javier Manquillo suffers injury

Kenedy could be banned for three games after kicking out at Cardiff City's Victor Camarasa.

The Newcastle United winger lashed out after being tackled at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Kenedy's kick was seemingly missed by referee Craig Pawson.

And the on-loan player is likely to face retrospective action if Pawson confirms he didn't see the incident.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher said: "I can't see how the referee hasn’t seen it. I think he knows something has happened, but he has missed it. He should have been sent off."

Kenedy is already ineligible to play in Newcastle's next game, the home fixture against his parent club Chelsea.

Meanwhile, United manager Rafa Benitez, already without DeAndre Yedlin, also lost Javier Manquillo to injury in the first half at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Manquillo – who had gone down clutching his leg late in the half – was replaced by Isaac Hayden for the second half.