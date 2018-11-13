Newcastle’s potential Checkatrade Trophy opponents revealed

Newcastle United booked their place in the knockout stages of the Checkatrade Trophy tonight.

Ben Dawson’s Under-21 side beat Grimsby Town 3-2 thanks to goals from Callum Roberts, Elias Sorensen and Matty Longstaff.

Newcastle, backed by 66 fans at Blundell Park, progressed to the last 32 as Northern Group G winners, having beaten Notts County and Doncaster Rovers in their first two games.

Former United striker JJ Hooper gave League Two Grimsby a ninth-minute lead, but Roberts, set up by Sorensen, levelled 10 minutes later.

Roberts crossed for in-form Sorensen to score later in the half.

The striker took Sorensen’s goal tally for the season to 13.

Jordan Cook levelled for the home side in the 54th minute, but Longstaff, playing alongside his elder brother Sean in midfield, restored Newcastle’s lead with a superb free-kick late in the game.

The draw for the the second round of the Checkatrade Trophy, which is split into northern and southern sections, will be made by Leon Britton and Steve Claridge at 1pm Friday.

United will be drawn against either Stoke City’s Under-21s, Bury, Macclesfield Town or Manchester City’s Under-21s.

Newcastle didn’t make it out of their group last season.

The final of the competition, won by Lincoln City last season, will be staged at Wembley.

Meanwhile, United’s Under-18s will face Bolton Wanderers in third round of the FA Youth Cup.

The tie, which must be played by December 15, is set to be staged at the Macron Stadium.

Dave Watson’s side are second-bottom of the Under-18 Premier League North Division, having failed to take a point since September 1.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Harker, Bailey, Gibson, M Longstaff, O’Connor, Watts, Allan (Cumbreras, 86), S Longstaff, Sorensen (Toure, 70), Roberts, Longelo (Wilson, 66).