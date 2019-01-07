Newcastle sign striker on long-term deal

Elias Sorensen has committed his long-term future to Newcastle United.

The striker has agreed a new three-and-a-half year deal at St James's Park after scoring 19 goals in the first half of the season.

"It means a lot – I've worked hard for it over the last three years or so, and I'm delighted to sign with such a massive club," said 19-year-old Sorensen.

"I think I've done well this season and when you do well, you get your rewards. I work hard in training every day and it paying off is just massive."

Sorensen, signed from HB Koge in Denmark in the summer of 2016, will lead the line for Newcastle in tomorrow night's Checkatrade Trophy tie against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.