Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle scoops Championship award after scoring more goals than the Magpies

Dwight Gayle has been named Championship player of the month after firing more goals than Newcastle combined in September.

The 27-year-old moved to West Bromwich Albion on loan in August as a part of the Salomon Rondon deal and while injuries have halted the Venezuelan's impact at St James's Park so far, Gayle has suffered no such problems.

Gayle is on a season long loan at West Brom. PA/ Danny Lawson

Gayle, who fired 23 goals in the Magpies promotion from the Championship in 2017, has picked up where he left off in England's second tier - striking seven times so far.

Five of those seven followed last month, three more than what the Magpies managed collectively, with single strikes coming in the 2-1 defeats to Manchester City and Arsenal.

Alongside Cardiff City, Rafa Benitez's side are the joint-lowest scorers in the Premier League with Joselu currently the club's top scorer with two goals to his name.

“It’s obviously a nice achievement for myself personally but I’d like to thank the team because they’re a massive reason behind me performing so well," said Gayle, speaking to West Brom's official website.

“Jay (Rodriguez) and I up top together has worked well but the whole team is helping out and the way we set out to play gives us great chances.”