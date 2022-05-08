Here are all the best of today’s Premier League transfer rumours.

Newcastle United face another of the title chasers this afternoon as they travel to the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City.

The Magpies will be eager to return to winning ways after their narrow defeat to Liverpool last weekend, while the Reds will be praying for a favour from Eddie Howe’s side after they dropped points to Tottenham yesterday.

A surprise win for Newcastle could see them move back into the top half of the table with only two games left of the campaign.

The Tyneside club will host Arsenal in the penultimate match of the season before they travel to Turf Moor on the final day in what could be a must win for Burnley.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Chelsea deal 'expected in late May' Chelsea confirmed that a deal had been agreed for Todd Boehly's consortium to purchase the football club from Roman Abramovich, with a deal expected to go through towards the end of the month. The Blues will need a licence to be part of the next campaign by June 8. (Sky Sports) Photo Sales

2. Whites plotting move for England U21 international Leeds United and Fulham are keeping tabs on Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Morgan Gibbs White. The 22-year-old has eleven goals and nine assists while on loan at Sheffield United this season. (TEAMtalk) Photo Sales

3. Hammers target Southampton loanee West Ham are lining up a move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja, who has enjoyed a successful loan spell with Southampton this season. The 20-year-old has six goals in the Premier League for the Saints. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

4. Chelsea trio linked with Barcelona move It is reported that Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso could join Andreas Christensen at Barcelona next summer. The pair's contracts expire next summer but it is thought both are eager to return to their home country. (AS) Photo Sales