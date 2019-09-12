Newcastle supporters accuse Jonathan Woodgate of trying get Middlesbrough fans onside over history jibe
Jonathan Woodgate, speaking about the Tyne-Tees North East rivalry, explained that Middlesbrough had a ‘better history’ than Newcastle United ‘in recent times.’
By James Copley
Thursday, 12th September 2019, 16:45 pm
Obviously, Magpies fans were quick to react, with many pointing out that the Teessiders have appeared in the Premier League for just one season out of the last ten. Others explained that Woodgate was only making the comments to get Middlesbrough fans onside after a poor start.
Many even gave a nod towards Newcastle’s top-four finishes and experiences in the Champions League.
