Newcastle takeover bid 'dead in the water' as Rafa Benitez waits on transfer funds

Peter Kenyon's bid to take over Newcastle United is all but over, according to a report.

The Gazette reported earlier this week that none of the interested groups had come up with the money needed to buy the club.

And The Sun today claim that Kenyon is still £100million short of Mike Ashley's £300million asking price.

It is reported that the only way owner Mike Ashley would get his asking price from Kenyon would be if the club qualified for the Champions League in the next decade.

The report states that Kenyon's bid "looks dead in the water".

Manager Rafa Benitez, meanwhile, is waiting for news on transfer funds for the January transfer window.

Benitez wants to sign two players next month to strengthen his squad for the second half of the Premier League campaign.

Newcastle are 15th in the table, and four points above the relegation zone, after yesterday's 1-1 draw against Watford at Vicarage Road.

Asked if he would meet Ashley for talks, Benitez said: "I don't talk about the transfer window or January, but I talk about the game."

Benitez – who had to sell to buy in the summer – said earlier this month that it would be a "miracle" if United stayed in the Premier League.

"I was very clear," said Benitez. "The way that the team was performing here (at Vicarage Road) is the way we can get the miracle done."