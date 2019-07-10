Newcastle to make official approach for Steve Bruce - report
Newcastle United are to make an official approach for Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce, according to reports.
The Magpies are without a manager since Rafa Benitez left the club on June 30.
Bruce, a boyhood Newcastle fan, emerged as the shock contender for the job yesterday with some bookies suspending betting on the ex-Sunderland boss taking the job at St James’s Park.
And the Sun and Sky Sports are reporting that Newcastle will make an official approach to Sheff Wed once they return from a pre-season trip to Portugal today.
The Sheffield Wednesday manager – who had been 33/1 for the job – was asked about the speculation linking him with the post after his team’s 2-0 pre-season win over Shrewsbury Town in Portugal last night.
Bruce 58, told the Sheffield Star: “It's news to me. God only knows what happened.
“There seemed to be an upsurge (in the betting) from somewhere. John Terry was favourite yesterday. It was Mikel Arteta the day before so who knows.
“As far as I’m concerned, I’m here, I’m going home, and looking forward to walking the dog!"
The Sun report that Bruce could even meet owner Mike Ashley this week after emerging as his No1 target. Ashley has never paid compensation for a manager previously but is said to be willing to pay £1million to get Bruce out of Hillsborough, where he has been since February.
Newcastle fans have reacted angrily to the news that Bruce could replace Benitez.