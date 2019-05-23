Newcastle to offer star midfielder new contract | Rafa yet to agree a deal | Magpies join hunt for sought after Wales winger | Updates from Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham & Arsenal

All the latest Premier League transfer rumours from around the web - including news from Newcastle, Tottenham, Arsenal, Burnley & Brighton.

Tottenham have made a £10 milllion move for Leeds United's 18-year-old English winger Jack Clarke. (Mail)

Everton, West Ham and Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign 29-year-old Netherlands and Marseille midfielder Kevin Strootman on a loan deal. (Sky Sports)

Antonio Conte will make a move to sign 26-year-old Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United once the Italian is appointed as Inter Milanmanager. (Times)

Liverpool are closing in on a £200,000 deal to sign 16-year-old Polish goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski from Legia Warsaw. (Liverpool Echo)

Wolves are leading the chase to sign 28-year-old £30 million-rated Malian striker Moussa Marega from Porto. (Mirror)

Burnley will make a club record £15 million bid to sign 29-year-old English defender Craig Dawson, from Championship side West Brom. (Sun)

Newcastle, Southampton and Brighton all want to sign winger 22-year-old Harry Wilson but Liverpool want £25 million for the Wales international. (Sky Sports)

Bournemouth are ready to listen to offers for their 23-year-old English winger Jordon Ibe. (Mirror)

Manchester City are close to signing 24-year-old Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo, who is valued at 60 million euros (£52.9 milliom) by his club Juventus. (Record)

Atletico Madrid and Napoli are interested in signing Tottenham's 28-year-old England international right-back Kieran Tripper (Mirror)

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez, whose contract expires in the summer, has yet to agree a new deal and talks could stretch into next week. (Guardian)

Newcastle United will offer 21-year-old Sean Longstaff, who has been linked with Manchester United, a new deal to keep the English midfielder at the club. (Star)

Manchester United are preparing to make a move for AC Milan's 20-year-old Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, with uncertainty over 28-year-old Spain keeper David de Gea's future at Old Trafford. (Express)

32-year-old Argentine Sergio Romero will be promoted to Manchester United's first-choice goalkeeper if De Gea leaves this summer, rather than the Old Trafford club spending big on a replacement. (Mail)

Arsenal head of football Raul Sanllehi says the club had to allow 28-year-old Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey to leave on a free transfer to Juventus to "keep the rationality in the salary balance of the team" and "protect the interests of Arsenal". (Telegraph)

28-year-old Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke could join fellow Belgian Marouane Fellaini, 31, at Shandong Luneng Taishan after the Chinese Super League club made a £15 million offer for him. (Times)

New Brighton manager Graham Potter wants to sign England Under-20 right-back Reece James on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea. (Sun)

Liverpool are having trouble finding suitable opponents for a behind-closed-doors friendly before the Champions League final against Tottenham on 1 June in Madrid. (Times)

Manchester United Under-23 coach Ricky Sbragia has left the club by mutual consent in what is expected to be the first of a number of changes at Old Trafford during the summer. (Telegraph)