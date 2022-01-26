Here is all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

‘Very big offer’ needed for Bundesliga star

Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby will not be allowed to leave this month, unless a ‘very big offer’ is submitted for his services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diaby has eight goals and six assists this season and has been attracting the attention of clubs across Europe - including Newcastle United.

Newcastle’s search for an attacking player has been well-publicised with the club holding an interest in both Jesse Lingard and Dele Alli.

French outlet Telefoot have reported that Newcastle are also interested in Diaby, however, a deal for the former PSG man looks unlikely unless Newcastle are willing to pay a fee that will likely be a club-record.

Krafth interest

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

According to the Sun, Emil Krafth could be on the move to Spain this window.

The arrival of Kieran Trippier, and the likelihood of more defensive additions, means that Krafth faces an uphill battle to regain his place in the Newcastle United first-team.

However, Krafth is reportedly uninterested in a move to Spain, instead preferring to stay in the north east and fight for his place in Eddie Howe’s plans.

Krafth joined Newcastle for £5m in 2019 but has yet to solidify his position as a Newcastle United regular.

Sevilla developments

Newcastle United’s pursuit of Diego Carlos looks like it has come to an end with Sevilla demanding a fee that Newcastle do not want to pay for the Brazilian.

The Magpies have reportedly offered more than £30m for the defender, however, the La Liga side are reportedly holding out for a fee closer to £40m.

Carlos had reportedly asked to leave Sevilla amid Newcastle speculation, however, with his club seemingly reluctant to sell, it appears that the defender will remain in Spain for the rest of the season.

To add insult to injury, Sevilla are reportedly close to confirming the capture of Manchester United forward Anthony Martial - a player that has been heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United this month.

Martial is expected to join on a loan deal until the end of the season.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.